Jim Beam® announced the latest addition to its flavored portfolio, Jim Beam® Vanilla. Jim Beam Vanilla blends Madagascar vanilla bean liqueur with classic Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey.

Continuing a 222-year family tradition of innovation and exploration, Jim Beam distillers have struck the perfect balance of subtle Madagascar vanilla bean with hints of oak and caramel bourbon notes, producing a sweet vanilla aroma and golden brown color. Bartenders with early samples of the product have suggested mixing Jim Beam Vanilla year-round with cola and a cherry garnish for extra color and flavor.

Jim Beam's flavored whiskey portfolio continues to contribute to the brand's positive momentum following the launch of Jim Beam® Apple in 2015. According to Nielsen research, Jim Beam's sales saw a 15 percent growth (USD dollar share) in the 12-month period that ended July 15.

Bottled at 70-proof, new Jim Beam Vanilla contains vanilla liqueur blended with Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey. It offers the perfect balance of subtle vanilla sweetness and hints of oak and deep caramel bourbon notes. Jim Beam Vanilla joins the brand's existing flavored whiskey portfolio already in market, including Jim Beam® Apple, Jim Beam® Kentucky Fire™, Jim Beam® Honey and Red Stag by Jim Beam® Black Cherry.

Jim Beam Vanilla has a suggested retail price of $15.99 for 750mL, and is now available in bars and retail locations nationwide. Prices may vary based on market and product size.