Papa John’s Gluten-Free Crust

Papa John’s International continues to strengthen its commitment to BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.—and its broad range of menu offerings—by taking its Gluten-Free Crust made from Ancient Grains nationwide. The new, never-frozen Gluten-Free Crust is made with sorghum, teff, amaranth and quinoa. A two-topping pizza made with Papa John’s new Gluten-Free crust is available now for only $9.99.

The Ancient Grains are naturally gluten-free and higher in protein and fiber than other grains, while adding a more robust texture and flavor to the crust.

The national offering is a direct result of recent pilot testing earlier this year in Los Angeles, Phoenix, St. Louis, Houston and Nashville. For consumers, the availability of a gluten-free crust option was a leading factor in deciding where to order their pizza from and has driven an increase in new customers. According to Mintel, gluten-free food sales grew 178% from 2013-16 and the percentage of consumers eating gluten-free versions of foods that typically contain gluten continues to trend upward.

Operationally, Papa John’s employs procedures to prevent contact with gluten, and while the crust is prepared in a separate, gluten-free facility before being shipped to stores, it is possible that a pizza with gluten-free crust could be exposed to gluten during the in-store, pizza-making process. Therefore, the brand does not recommend its Gluten-Free Crust made with Ancient Grains for customers with Celiac Disease or serious gluten intolerances.