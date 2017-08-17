Foodservice

Papa John’s Gluten-Free Crust

Pizza-makers gluts-free crust is now available nationwide

August 17, 2017
Papa John’s International continues to strengthen its commitment to BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.—and its broad range of menu offerings—by taking its Gluten-Free Crust made from Ancient Grains nationwide. The new, never-frozen Gluten-Free Crust is made with sorghum, teff, amaranth and quinoa. A two-topping pizza made with Papa John’s new Gluten-Free crust is available now for only $9.99.

The Ancient Grains are naturally gluten-free and higher in protein and fiber than other grains, while adding a more robust texture and flavor to the crust.

The national offering is a direct result of recent pilot testing earlier this year in Los Angeles, Phoenix, St. Louis, Houston and Nashville. For consumers, the availability of a gluten-free crust option was a leading factor in deciding where to order their pizza from and has driven an increase in new customers. According to Mintel, gluten-free food sales grew 178% from 2013-16 and the percentage of consumers eating gluten-free versions of foods that typically contain gluten continues to trend upward.

Operationally, Papa John’s employs procedures to prevent contact with gluten, and while the crust is prepared in a separate, gluten-free facility before being shipped to stores, it is possible that a pizza with gluten-free crust could be exposed to gluten during the in-store, pizza-making process. Therefore, the brand does not recommend its Gluten-Free Crust made with Ancient Grains for customers with Celiac Disease or serious gluten intolerances.

