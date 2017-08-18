So Right Frozen Meals

Bellisio Foods introduced SO RIGHT®, a line of single-serve frozen meals that combine real ingredients and flavors.

SO RIGHT meals feature fresh-tasting, quality ingredients, like 100% natural white meat chicken (minimally processed with no artificial ingredients), roasted vegetables, whole grains, and brown rice. In addition, all of the meals are free of trans fats, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial flavors or colors, and contain 11 grams of protein or more; and many of the meals have 300 calories or less, 10 or fewer grams of total fat, and no preservatives.

SO RIGHT is available in 12 flavor combinations, such as Sriracha Chicken Mac & Cheese, Szechuan Style Kung Pao Chicken, Chicken Burrito Bowl, Chorizo & Potatoes with Cheesy Chipotle Sauce, Chicken Lo Mein, Teriyaki Chicken Stir-Fry, and Creamy Chicken Corn Casserole, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.