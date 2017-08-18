Horizon Organic®, a national organic dairy brand, launched a new line of snacking products. Horizon Organic Good & Go! Snacks are great to peel open before sports practice and a convenient staple for school lunches. With five or more grams of protein per pack, it's an easy way to keep kids going.

Horizon Organic Good & Go Snacks are available in three new varieties: Cheddar & Pretzels, Colby & Apple Crisps, and Cheddar, Raisins, Cashews & Sweetened Cranberries

Horizon's Good & Go! line complements the brand's existing line of organic snacking products. The brand remains as committed to supporting organic agriculture and the nearly 700 family farmers with whom Horizon partners. In fact, these new products provide an opportunity to grow consumer awareness of the benefits of organic, while creating more demand for organic ingredients and a way to support more organic farmers.