Quinn Pretzels Snack Size Bags

Quinn Snacks’ new line of pretzels are a whole grain, ancient grain, and Non-GMO Project Verified pretzels. Its simple recipe delivers 9 grams of whole grains​ per serving. The pretzels started with wholesome ingredients like whole grain sorghum, instead of the refined, bleached, enriched flours found in other pretzels.

Quinn Snacks leads with Kansas grown, whole grain, ancient grain sorghum because it is nutritious, great for baking, and better for the environment.

In addition to kicking enriched, refined flours to the curb, in favor of an eco-friendly whole grain, Quinn Snacks replaced soy lecithin with sunflower lecithin, and citric acid—an additive often derived from GMOs—with organic apple cider vinegar. These simple ingredient swaps allow them to make our pretzels without the gluten, corn, soy, or dairy ingredients you’ll find in most other classic pretzels.

Quinn Pretzels come in two varieties, Touch of Honey Pretzel Sticks, and Classic Sea Salt Pretzel Sticks​. Both are available in 7-ounce multi-serve bags and now, 1.5-ounce snack size bags.