Dunkin' Donuts Fall Doughnuts

Seasonal varieties include maple- and pumpkin-flavored baked goods

August 18, 2017
Dunkin’ Donuts is doubling down on fall flavors, announcing that the brand’s classic pumpkin baked goods will be back before the end of August, along with a new maple-flavored menu as a sweet addition to its autumn array. Dunkin’ Donuts’ will arrive at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants no later than August 28, available for a limited time through fall.

Dunkin’ Donuts is also bringing back the Pumpkin Donut, a glazed pumpkin cake donut that can also be enjoyed as bite-size MUNCHKINS donut hole treats. Dunkin’ Donuts’ Pumpkin Muffin is a pumpkin spiced autumn delight topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.

Dunkin’ Donuts has some additional news for donut fans as well, introducing a new donut designed especially for fall, the new Festive Fall Donut. The new donut features a festive array of colors celebrating the autumn season, including red icing and chocolate and orange sprinkles. 

