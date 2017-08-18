Dunkin' Donuts Fall Doughnuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is doubling down on fall flavors, announcing that the brand’s classic pumpkin baked goods will be back before the end of August, along with a new maple-flavored menu as a sweet addition to its autumn array. Dunkin’ Donuts’ will arrive at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants no later than August 28, available for a limited time through fall.

Dunkin’ Donuts is also bringing back the Pumpkin Donut, a glazed pumpkin cake donut that can also be enjoyed as bite-size MUNCHKINS donut hole treats. Dunkin’ Donuts’ Pumpkin Muffin is a pumpkin spiced autumn delight topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.

Dunkin’ Donuts has some additional news for donut fans as well, introducing a new donut designed especially for fall, the new Festive Fall Donut. The new donut features a festive array of colors celebrating the autumn season, including red icing and chocolate and orange sprinkles.