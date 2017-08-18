Otis Spunkmeyer Grab-N-Go Snacks

In addition to Otis Spunkmeyer celebrating its 40th anniversary, the brand has also released a brand new line of “Grab-N-Go” foods, sold exclusively at convenience stores across the country and made with “No Funky Stuff” – aka no artificial flavors, colors, partially hydrogenated oils or high fructose corn syrup.

Otis Spunkmeyer’s “No Funky Stuff” Grab-N-Go portfolio includes:

• Chocolate Chunk Cookie

• Iced Lemon Loaf Cakes

• Cinnamon Crumb Loaf Cake

• Mini Brownie Bites

Otis Spunkmeyer has recently been recognized for its commitment in removing the “Funky Stuff” from foods by the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA). The brand’s Iced Lemon Loaf Cake and Chocolate Chunk Cookie were named 2017 NAPPA awards winners. For the launch of its Grab-N-Go portfolio, Otis Spunkmeyer is partnering with the nation’s top convenience store operators, leading distributors and key associations such as AATAC (The Asian American Trade Associations Council).