Bailey's Dark Chocolate Swirl Brownie Bars

The bars are available in a thaw-and-serve format for a grab-and-go dessert.

August 21, 2017
Tyson Food Service recently released its Bistro Collection Bailey's Dark Chocolate Swirl Brownie Bars. A rich dark chocolate brownie studded with chocolate chunks, the bars are topped with a layer of Baileys ganache swirled with a chocolate drizzle, and are made with premium ingredients including Baileys Irish Cream.

The bars are hand-finished for a gourmet appearance, and its versatile, thaw-and-serve format makes it a perfect grab-and-go dessert.

The dessert bar tray is scored for either 12 or 16 pieces for operators to portion at a variety of price points and formats.

