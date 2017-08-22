MKP Products LLC now offers its line of ready-to-drink (RTD) wellness teas: Role Tea. The lineup features 400 mg of turmeric or cinnamon extract to help fight inflammation without compromising taste, the company says.

Role Tea is available in three flavors: Turmeric Ginger Apple is a blend of green and black tea, turmeric, ginger and apple juice with no added sugars or sweeteners and 10 calories in a bottle; Turmeric Ginger Peach blends green and black tea with turmeric, ginger, peach juice and the company’s proprietary sweetener blend of cane sugar, honey and monk fruit, and contains 80 calories in a bottle; and Cinnamon Apple features rooibos red tea with cinnamon extract, apple juice and pure cane sugar, and contains 100 calories in a bottle. Role Tea is packaged in 12-ounce PET bottles that have a suggested retail price of $2.99 in Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; Louisville, Ky.; and on the brand’s website.