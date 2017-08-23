Expanding on its portfolio, Stoli Vodka, a brand of Stoli Group USA LLC, introduced Stoli Crushed, a fresh and fun expression of Stoli vodka with real fruit juice, it says.

The vodkas will be offered in two flavors: Pineapple and Ruby Red Grapefruit. Made with naturally gluten-free ingredients — including corn and buckwheat — and blended with real fruit juice, Stoli Crushed expands on Stoli Gluten Free, the company says. At 30% alcohol by volume, Stoli Crushed is packaged in 750-ml bottles that have a suggested retail price of $16.99 nationwide.