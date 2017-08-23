Eureka Organic Tea Series
Eureka Organic Teas are offered in 10 varieties
Springfield North America Inc. introduced its Eureka Organic Tea Series in the United States.
The tea series is flavored with the sweet taste of the company’s 100% naturally grown monk fruit. Eureka Organic Teas are offered in 10 varieties: Rose, Chamomile, Green Tea, Peppermint, Hibiscus Orange, English Breakfast, Lemongrass, Ginger, Orange Cinnamon and Earl Grey. Ten pyramid tea bags come in each paper box or tin, which retail for $9.50 and $16.49, respectively.
The full range of teas is available at the company’s first free-standing store in Spring Hill, Fla.
