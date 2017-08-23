Springfield North America Inc. introduced its Eureka Organic Tea Series in the United States.

The tea series is flavored with the sweet taste of the company’s 100% naturally grown monk fruit. Eureka Organic Teas are offered in 10 varieties: Rose, Chamomile, Green Tea, Peppermint, Hibiscus Orange, English Breakfast, Lemongrass, Ginger, Orange Cinnamon and Earl Grey. Ten pyramid tea bags come in each paper box or tin, which retail for $9.50 and $16.49, respectively.

The full range of teas is available at the company’s first free-standing store in Spring Hill, Fla.