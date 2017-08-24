Chobani’s Greek Yogurt Flip, Drink Flavors

Chobani released new flavors, including new breakfast-inspired flavors in Drink (it’s drinkable Greek yogurt line) and Flip.

The new Flip flavors are:

Blueberry B-Fast (blueberry nonfat yogurt with pastry pieces, cinnamon crunch, spiced walnuts and crunchy sugar bits)

Mint chocolate chip (mint low-fat yogurt with dark chocolate, chocolate cookies and coated rice crisps)

Mixed Berry Morning (mixed berry nonfat yogurt with ancient grain clusters, cranberries, and honey roasted salted almonds)

Perfect peach cobbler (peach low-fat yogurt with oatmeal pastry pieces and frosted cinnamon crunch)

Sunrisin' Raisin (raisin brown sugar nonfat yogurt with bran flakes, walnuts and honey praline pumpkin seeds)

The new Drink flavors are:

Cherry vanilla

Coffee & cream

Orange & cream

The Blueberry B-Fast flavor contains 150 calories, 3.5 grams of fat, 14 grams of sugar and 12 grams of protein per 5.3-ounce serving. The coffee & cream flavor contains 240 calories, 9 grams of fat, 21 grams of sugar and 14 grams of protein per 10-ounce serving.

Flip suggested retail price is $1.49 per 5.3-ounce container. Drink retails for $2.19 per 10-ounce bottle. Both lines are available nationwide.