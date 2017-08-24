Chobani’s Greek Yogurt Flip, Drink Flavors
The new flavors include breakfast-inspired varieties like raisin brown sugar yogurt with bran flakes and walnuts
Chobani released new flavors, including new breakfast-inspired flavors in Drink (it’s drinkable Greek yogurt line) and Flip.
The new Flip flavors are:
- Blueberry B-Fast (blueberry nonfat yogurt with pastry pieces, cinnamon crunch, spiced walnuts and crunchy sugar bits)
- Mint chocolate chip (mint low-fat yogurt with dark chocolate, chocolate cookies and coated rice crisps)
- Mixed Berry Morning (mixed berry nonfat yogurt with ancient grain clusters, cranberries, and honey roasted salted almonds)
- Perfect peach cobbler (peach low-fat yogurt with oatmeal pastry pieces and frosted cinnamon crunch)
- Sunrisin' Raisin (raisin brown sugar nonfat yogurt with bran flakes, walnuts and honey praline pumpkin seeds)
The new Drink flavors are:
- Cherry vanilla
- Coffee & cream
- Orange & cream
The Blueberry B-Fast flavor contains 150 calories, 3.5 grams of fat, 14 grams of sugar and 12 grams of protein per 5.3-ounce serving. The coffee & cream flavor contains 240 calories, 9 grams of fat, 21 grams of sugar and 14 grams of protein per 10-ounce serving.
Flip suggested retail price is $1.49 per 5.3-ounce container. Drink retails for $2.19 per 10-ounce bottle. Both lines are available nationwide.
