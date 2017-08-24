Finlandia Spreadable Butters with Canola Oil

Finlandia Imported Butter, Parsippany, N.J., launched a spreadable butter with canola oil and a 25% reduced-fat spreadable butter with canola oil. The butter is made with non-GMO canola oil. The regular full-fat butter contains 90 calories, 10 grams of fat and 35 milligrams of sodium per 1-tablespoon serving.

The 25% reduced-fat butter contains 70 calories, 8 grams of fat and 50 milligrams of sodium per 1-tablespoon serving. The butters are available in 8-ounce and 15-ounce tubs and can be found at select grocery stores and supermarkets nationwide.

The suggested retail pricing is $3.99 for the 8-ounce and $6.99 for the 15-ounce.