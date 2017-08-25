Original Gourmet Chocolate Fusion Cookies
August 25, 2017
Original Gourmet Food Co. has developed a new line of chocolate-mounted cookies. It’s a combination between smooth chocolate and crisp, buttery European biscuits. Original Gourmet uses 68% real chocolate.
These treats are offered in milk and dark varieties and in multiple package sizes: a single-serve, 11-gram pouch; a 102-gram box; and a 225-gram carton.
