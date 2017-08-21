Tuscanini Baked Parchment Crackers

From Tuscanini, maker of genuine brick wood oven personal pizzas, authentic home-style sauces, and hand-crafted biscotti, comes Tuscanini Parchment Crackers, paper-thin treats imported from the island of Sardinia off the sunny Italian coast by Kayco of Bayonne, NJ.

All three varieties – olive oil, olive oil with rosemary, and olive oil with oregano – are GMO free and are a perfect accompaniment to antipasto or cheeses. Each cracker is made from an authentic Italian recipe using time-honored techniques to preserve flavor and texture.

Imported from Italy and packaged in ten 3.5-ounce packs per case, Tuscanini Parchment Crackers are sold in the cracker category, as well as to upscale restaurants (SRP: $2.99 per pack). They are certified OU kosher. Available to grocery industry supermarkets, food distributors, independent grocers, big box stores, and more.

They are certified OU kosher, GMO free, dairy-free and contain five natural ingredients. Kayco is headquartered in Bayonne, N.J. Its food products are available at independent grocers and in every major supermarket chain in the US, and can be found in more than 30 countries.