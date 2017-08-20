MGP: Better-for-You Pasta

MGP offers pasta manufacturers highly effective ingredient solutions for creating great tasting nutritional products that are high in protein and rich in dietary fiber.

The company’s Arise® wheat protein isolates can be used to boost protein content and reduce carbohydrate levels in essentially all pasta products. These same ingredients strengthen textural firmness and reduce the surface stickiness of cooked pasta. Improved eating quality is certainly the result.

MGP’s Arise® line of wheat protein isolates currently consists of four different series that provide distinct benefits in food applications. Protein accounts for 90% minimum (dry basis) in Arise 5000, Arise 5500 and the company’s expanded Arise 8000 series of clean label wheat protein isolates. The fourth Arise offering, Arise 6000, contains 85% protein minimum (dry basis).

MGP’s Fibersym® RW resistant wheat starch can be used in combination with Arise protein isolates to provide a one-two punch in delivering benefits being sought by today’s health-conscious consumers, including calorie reduction. This patented fiber fortifying ingredient delivers a minimum total dietary fiber (TDF) inclusion of 85%, and also provides for excellent taste and textural benefits in any final application. Like many of MGP’s proteins and all of the company’s starches, Fibersym RW is also Non-GMO Project Verified and additionally includes a gluten-free (less than 20ppm) fiber option.

“The market trends in new branded food entrants continue to move toward healthier eating,” says Mike Buttshaw, vice president of ingredients sales and marketing. “However, the consumer does not want to sacrifice eating quality or taste. MGP works each day to provide ingredient solutions necessary to meet these ongoing consumer preferences.”

Because they are derived from wheat, Arise protein isolates and Fibersym RW dietary fiber are naturally ideal for use in pasta, as well as other flour-based product applications. Both are easily incorporated in a comprehensive range of formulations.

For additional information about Arise wheat protein isolates and Fibersym RW resistant wheat starches, visit www.mgpingredients.com

