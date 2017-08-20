Xingfa: Food Grade Phosphates

Hubei Xingfa (Xingfa), the world’s second largest global producer of specialty phosphates, announced a preferred channel partnership with Viachem, Ltd. for the sales, marketing and distribution of Xingfa’s food-grade phosphates and specialty compounds in North America.

“Our partnership with Viachem is a critical step in Xingfa’s strategic plan to drive growth in the US,” says Larry Esposito, Xingfa’s business vice president, Food & Beverage, Pharma & Nutrition and Infrastructure. “Viachem’s local presence, unique sales model and strong industry relationships will significantly expand Xingfa’s ability to respond to the needs of our food and beverage customers in North America while delivering the best value.”

Viachem is recognized for its innovative channel-to-market strategies and ability to successfully grow market share for top global producers in the US market. As a preferred channel partner, Viachem will provide Xingfa customers with several value-added benefits, including enhanced sales, technical and distribution services.

“Xingfa provides the highest level of stability when it comes to quality, supply and predictable cost of phosphates,” says Mike Efting, Viachem’s president. “Their active support in addressing the food and beverage industry’s evolving needs across a wide spectrum of applications will greatly benefit Viachem’s food and beverage customers.”

Xingfa offers a diverse portfolio of phosphates and specialty compounds that can be used in a variety of different food applications. The company’s ingredients are backed by superior audit results and industry certifications, including ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO18000, ISO22000, NSF International, KOSHER, HALAL and BRC.

To learn more about Xingfa’s innovative and custom solutions for the food industry, visit www.xingfausa.com.

About Hubei Xingfa

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd. (Xingfa) is the largest manufacturer of specialty phosphates in China, as well as the largest producer of Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) in the world. Xingfa has been listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) since 1999 under stock code 600141 and ranks 399th among Fortune 500 companies in China. Xingfa is headquartered in Xingshan County, Yichang City, Hubei Province, PRC and its North American operations are based in Schaumburg, Ill.

For more than 30 years Xingfa has optimized its vertically integrated operations to successfully develop, produce and market phosphorus-based specialty chemicals to more than 50 countries around the globe. By owning and operating phosphate rock mines and derivative manufacturing plants using hydropower stations, Xingfa maintains control over the complete supply chain — from rock to ingredient — providing unmatched reliability, traceability and sustainability.

For more information, visit www.xingfausa.com.

About Viachem, Ltd.

Viachem, Ltd. serves customers nationwide using a sophisticated sales and marketing model that helps manufacturers increase their customer base and market share. Viachem’s services to chemical and ingredient purchasers include third-party verification and quality control as well as formulation assistance and competitive pricing for specialty chemicals used in a wide range of industries. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

For more information, visit www.viacheminc.com.