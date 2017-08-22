J&J Snack Foods Acquires Labriola

J & J Snack Foods Corp. announced the acquisition of Labriola Baking Company; a premium bakery of breads and artisan soft pretzels, located just outside Chicago in Alsip, IL. Labriola Baking began in 1993, as a local delivery bakery in the Chicago suburbs, and has grown into a provider of superior prebaked breads, rolls and soft pretzels for retail in-store bakery and foodservice outlets, nationwide.

Jerry Law, J&J's Senior Vice President, comments: "The Labriola Baking Company was built upon high quality, authentic products. We have been a longtime admirer of the company and we're eager to have Labriola join our J&J Snack Foods family of brands and bakeries. We look forward to marrying Labriola's quality product offerings with our current portfolio, thus providing additional opportunities for our customers and consumers."