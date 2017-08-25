Pamela’s Enters Pasta Category

Pamela’s Products is launching a line of pastas and pasta meals for its legions of loyal gluten-free fans starting this month. Best known for its gluten-free baking mixes and ready-to-eat snacks, Pamela’s is bringing fans what they’ve been asking for: a selection of gluten-free pastas that are just as good—or even better— than the traditional pastas from their childhoods. After months of tireless testing and recipe refinement, founder Pamela Giusto-Sorrells landed on a recipe that delivers exceptional taste and texture every time.



Made with white rice flour and sprouted brown rice flour sourced from trusted farmers growing Non-GMO Verified crops, Pamela’s new USDA-certified organic dried pastas offer plant-based protein derived from peas, bringing consumers 8 grams of protein per two-ounce serving. Rolling out nationwide starting in August, the dried pastas will be offered in four varieties – Penne, Rotini, Elbows and Spaghetti – each with a suggested retail price of $4.29 per 8-ounce box.

Fans of quick and easy meal options will rejoice as Pamela’s will also offer pasta meals featuring the new gluten-free organic pasta paired with flavorful sauce packets made with 100% real cheese. Mac N’ Cheese, Spicy Mac N’ Cheese, Creamy Alfredo and Creamy Mushroom each boast rich flavors fit for kids and adults alike. These gourmet meals, which provide a satisfying 13 grams of pea protein per 2-ounce serving, will be available nationwide starting early this fall with a suggested retail price of $4.79 per 5-ounce box.