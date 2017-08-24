Community Coffee Cold Brew Coffee

Community Coffee Company, a family-owned and operated coffee brand, announced the launch of its newest brew at home coffee item—Cold Brew Coffee.

Made with the same high-quality, 100% select Arabica beans, Community® Cold Brew Coffee is a smooth blend specially formulated for the cold brew process. Balanced with a rich, deep flavor, this new offering will provide consumers with quality cold brew filter bags that are both easy and convenient to make from the comfort of home.

To make a pitcher of cold brew, open the Cold Brew Pouch and drop both filter bags into a 2 quart (or larger) pitcher. Add four cups of cold, filtered water, and steep in the fridge for up to 24 hours. After steeping, gently remove the filter bags and add three more cups of cold water to the pitcher. Serve over ice or sweeten and add cream, if desired.