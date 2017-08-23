Welch’s: Easy to Go Purple

Did you know purple has been earmarked as a major food and drink trend? Grocery retailer Whole Foods Market identified “Purple Power” as one of its top 10 trends for 2017, stating: “Richly colored purple foods are popping up everywhere… The power of purple goes beyond the vibrant color and often indicates nutrient density and antioxidants.”[1]

Meanwhile, surveys show that nearly three-quarters of consumers (73%) claim they know that purple fruits and vegetables are available, and 63% say they are aware that they should eat colorful produce.

Unfortunately, however, just 18% of Americans can name more than three types of purple fruits and vegetables, according to consumer research commissioned by Welch’s. [2]

Interestingly enough, that low general awareness about specific types of purple fruits and vegetables also means there’s opportunity to launch new purple-produce containing products. Potential applications include beverages, snacks and breakfast cereals—all formulated with ingredients made from Welch’s Concord grape, a unique deep purple grape variety delivering taste and polyphenol benefits.

“This research points to an interesting dynamic. Consumers appreciate vibrantly colored produce, but a majority of them struggle to identify more than three purple choices,” notes Greg May, a product developer with Welch’s Global Ingredient Group. “Consumers need help learning about their options and finding purple produce at the grocery store. Manufacturers can tap into this unmet need with new products that will lift this purple haze and make it easier for shoppers to add the benefits of purple into their diets.”

Concord grapes make a delicious and nutritious 100% fruit juice, a product that commands high levels of popularity among consumers. In fact, Welch’s survey found that the majority of Americans acknowledge that they like 100% fruit juice.

Meanwhile, almost all of the respondents (93%) stated that heart health is important to them. And, of the 65% of Americans who drink red wine, more than two-thirds (67%) are willing to swap a glass of wine for a glass of 100% grape juice every now and then, since it offers many of the same heart-health benefits.

The Concord grape is a distinctive dark purple variety that’s singularly delicious and naturally sweet. Grown by Welch’s in North America, it is different from standard table grapes with its thick skin and crunchy seeds, which is where the plant nutrients (polyphenols) reside behind this grape’s goodness.

Through Welch’s Global Ingredients Group, ingredients made with Concord grapes are now available to other food and beverage manufacturers globally, making it easy for them to “go purple.” Industrial ingredient solutions include 100% fruit juices, 100% fruit purées, FruitWorx real fruit pieces and FruitWorx fruit juice powder.

“We now offer Concord grape ingredients in a wide range of formats, enabling food and beverage companies all over the world to unlock the purple potential of these great tasting and nutritious grapes in applications they may never have previously considered,” adds May. “Our ingredient solutions offer a unique opportunity to develop and launch delicious and wholesome new purple products that consumers everywhere will love.”

