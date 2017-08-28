Rebel Kitchen Coconut Water

Rebel Kitchen unveiled the newest addition to its lineup – 100% organic, single sourced coconut water made from young green Philippines coconuts (“Nature’s Best Nuts”).

True to their motto of “nothing added”, the new coconut water has no refined sugar, additives, or preservatives - just 100% young green coconut water, made from Nature’s Best Nuts. Doing things right is at the core of Rebel Kitchen’s ethos and their commitment to sustainable practices is reflected in their supply chain and manufacturing process – the company uses only organic coconuts from small farm holders and their facilities use the whole coconut so absolutely nothing is wasted. Coconut water goes into bottles, coconut meat into their yogurts (recently launched in the UK), and coconut husks fuel power at the plant - sustainability at its best.

The coconut water will be available in 8.4-ounce and 16-ounce bottles and has a suggested retail price of $2.99 and $4.99 respectively. The water is already a hit in the United Kingdom, where Rebel Kitchen is headquartered, and has received numerous accolades such as placing in “Great Taste 2016.”