Saputo Expands Cheese Portfolio
With its delicate flavor and creamy texture, this fresh mozzarella is designed to enhance any salad, pizza or pasta dish
Stella Organic Fresh Mozzarella is now available as a USDA-certified organic cheese. With its delicate flavor and creamy texture, this fresh mozzarella is designed to enhance any salad, pizza or pasta dish. It comes in 4-ounce balls and 8-ounce logs.
Great Midwest offers a line of Wisconsin-made artisan cheeses that are hand-crafted in small batches, using certified hormone-free milk. Now available in three new varieties:
- Ghost Pepper Cheddar: Combines the classic taste of aged cheddar with the fire of sizzling hot ghost peppers. Available in 7-ounce bars.
- Mediterranean Cheddar: Blends sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives and a spice blend. Available in 7-ounce bars.
- Pesto Jack: Consists of Monterey Jack with garlic and basil pesto, for snacking with cubed fresh fruit or melting on grilled burgers. Available in 8-ounce rounds.
Saxon Creamery Big Ed’s Smokehaus Gouda is a velvety gouda cheese.
