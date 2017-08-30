Saputo Expands Cheese Portfolio

Stella Organic Fresh Mozzarella is now available as a USDA-certified organic cheese. With its delicate flavor and creamy texture, this fresh mozzarella is designed to enhance any salad, pizza or pasta dish. It comes in 4-ounce balls and 8-ounce logs.

Great Midwest offers a line of Wisconsin-made artisan cheeses that are hand-crafted in small batches, using certified hormone-free milk. Now available in three new varieties:

Ghost Pepper Cheddar: Combines the classic taste of aged cheddar with the fire of sizzling hot ghost peppers. Available in 7-ounce bars.

Mediterranean Cheddar: Blends sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives and a spice blend. Available in 7-ounce bars.

Pesto Jack: Consists of Monterey Jack with garlic and basil pesto, for snacking with cubed fresh fruit or melting on grilled burgers. Available in 8-ounce rounds.

Saxon Creamery Big Ed’s Smokehaus Gouda is a velvety gouda cheese.