Prairie Farms Naturally Good Ice Cream

Prairie Farms, unveiled Naturally Good Ice Cream, available in over 20 flavors, including tried-and-true classics like Vanilla and Chocolate, and new trending favorites such as Sea Salt Caramel and Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake.

“Our new Naturally Good Ice Cream was inspired by requests from our customers for ice cream made with fresh and simple ingredients,” says Rebecca Leinenbach, vice president of marketing and communications. “We start with the highest quality milk available from our local family farms and mix in premium ingredients for an unmatched variety of flavors. Consumers recognize the value of supporting local farms and businesses, and our new ‘craft’ package design clearly identifies our local heritage and naturally good standards.”

Naturally Good Ice Cream is sold at participating retail outlets throughout the Midwest and South.