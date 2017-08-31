Pumpkin-Flavored Butter

Minerva Dairy, Minerva, Ohio, expanded its line of flavor-infused butters to include a seasonal Pumpkin Spice flavor.

“We’re proud to expand our Amish Roll Butter line to offer these new varieties. As a fifth generation-owned and run business, excellence marks all that we do, from our traditional products to the innovative,” says Adam Mueller, chief executive officer. “The tradition of quality that has made Minerva Dairy a leader is evident in all we do, and our newest line of flavor-infused Amish Roll Butter is no exception.”

Amish Roll Butter consists of 84% butterfat from local, pasture-raised cows.

Each 8-ounce hand-wrapped roll butter is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $6.99.