Southern Recipe Snack Mix

Southern Recipe, a preferred pork rind brand nationwide, released a new snack mix that gives pork snack fans a new way to enjoy a traditional Southern snack. Launching into H-E-B markets across Texas, Southern Recipe’s Cantina Mix party blend snack mix offers the spice and zest snackers crave with an innovative mix of five unique products, including hot ‘n spicy pork cracklins and tangy chili limon tortilla chips, corn snacks and wheat snacks. Southern Recipe delivers this unique mix to consumers this month.

Alongside Southern Recipe’s signature pork rind snacks, including low carb, high-protein classics, Original, Hot & Spicy, Bar-B-Que and Salt & Vinegar, the new Cantina Mix snack mix is a way to introduce a new snacking style to consumers with a combination of five snack products and two diverse but complimentary flavor profiles. Now, with snacking more prevalent than ever, expanding the brand’s line of protein-packed snacks is logical. With a wider variety of high-quality snacks to choose from, consumers can appease their appetites for bold flavor in the brand’s one-of-a-kind blend of pork cracklins, tortilla chips, corn snacks and wheat snacks.

Southern Recipe’s newest addition to its line of pork snacks will be available at H-E-B stores across Texas. Inviting consumers to experience “The Tastiest Crunch in the South” in a new way, Cantina Mix brings heats and a finely tuned medley of robust flavor to those who know Southern Recipe for its quality pork rinds and pork snacks.

Southern Recipe snacks are available in 5-ounce bags.