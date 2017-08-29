US Foods Partners with Chef Marcus Samuelsson

US Foods announced a new partnership with award-winning chef and restaurateur, Chef Marcus Samuelsson. Together, US Foods and Chef Samuelsson will introduce a line of new products aimed at bringing restaurant operators unique flavors to help inspire their menus.



Through this partnership, the company is introducing six products as part of its 2017 Fall Scoop™ product lineup, launching on September 18. Developed in collaboration with Chef Samuelsson, the products offer operators flavor combinations inspired by Chef Samuelsson’s Ethiopian and Swedish heritage and his roots in Harlem, New York, home to three of his 11 restaurants: Red Rooster Harlem, Ginny’s Supper Club and Streetbird Rotisserie. As menu inspiration continues to challenge independent restaurant operators, the products strive to unleash menu creativity by bringing distinctive, global flavors to restaurant kitchens across the US.



“Chef Samuelsson’s passion and creativity have already made a significant impact on the restaurant industry and his community,” said Andrew Iacobucci, chief merchandising officer, US Foods. “By combining the scale of US Foods with Chef Samuelsson’s skills, this partnership is one of the many ways US Foods is redefining the foodservice industry and differentiating ourselves as a partner to independent restaurants.”

“One of the things I'm most excited about is creating items that are both on-trend and delicious," said Chef Samuelsson. “This partnership with US Foods will bring unique ingredients and distinctive flavors to restaurants across the country. I can’t wait to see what chefs will do to make these products their own.”

The products include:

• Patuxent Farms® Uptown Par-Fried Chicken Thigh – Inspired by Chef Samuelsson’s famous Yard Bird Chicken from Red Rooster Harlem, this dish is a cross between Grandma’s fried chicken and world cuisine. The item includes buttermilk, coconut milk, and a touch of Berbere seasoning along with the crunch of traditional southern breading.

• Molly’s Kitchen® Spicy Battered Cauliflower with Aleppo Pepper – Easily deep-fried or baked, Molly’s Kitchen Spicy Battered Cauliflower with Aleppo Pepper serves up a tender cauliflower floret in crispy batter, seasoned with a gentle, well-balanced Middle Eastern spice.

• Monarch® Addis Style Spice Blend – Inspired by the traditional Ethiopian Berbere spice blends, this version factors in cinnamon, cloves, cardamom and chile de árbol. This item can be used as a fiery rub for meat, poultry and fish, and seasoning for stews, soups, grains and vegetables.

• Chef’s Line® Cornbread Muffin – By adding big-city spice to down-home soul food, this collaboration has livened up traditional corn muffins with the warm red and gently sweet spice of Aleppo pepper.

• Harbor Banks® Smoked Norwegian Salmon – A staple in Sweden where Chef Samuelsson grew up, this Norwegian salmon is cold-smoked for 24 hours using Beechwood at a critical point in the process which contributes to higher quality and sensory attributes.

• Harbor Banks® Smoked Norwegian Trout – Sometimes known as Norwegian Atlantic steelhead trout, this delicious dish has a rich red color and firm texture.