Blue Bell Banana Split Sundae

Banana Split Sundae is a creamy banana ice cream mixed with crushed pineapples, maraschino cherries and chopped roasted almonds, all surrounded by swirls of strawberry and chocolate sundae sauces.

“Our newest creation is a combination of two of your favorite ice cream parlor treats – the banana split and a sundae,” says Jimmy Lawhorn, general sales manager. “Banana Split Sundae features a creamy banana ice cream with all of the tasty toppings you would enjoy on a banana split or a sundae.”

Banana Split Sundae is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes.