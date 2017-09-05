Aramark Plant-Based Culinary Training Curriculum

Aramark announced that it will partner with The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to conduct a series of plant-based culinary trainings over the next six months as part of its ongoing efforts to develop strategies that increase plant-based food offerings for consumers. Currently, as part of its Healthy for Life 20 By 20 commitment with the American Heart Association, 30% of the main dishes Aramark serves across its dining operations in Healthcare, Higher Education and Business Dining are vegan or vegetarian, and 10% feature whole grains as their main ingredient.

The goal of the new training partnership is to further enable the company's 1000+ chefs who serve millions of meals daily in hospitals, schools and workplaces to create meals, menus and dining concepts that center on foods including vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts. The curriculum will be developed together with The HSUS and Aramark's culinary leadership, including culinary teams at accounts the company serves. Aramark will also engage with its external advisors, including health & wellness, environmental and animal welfare organizations, to track and report its progress on plant-based food offerings following these trainings.

Recent survey findings of Aramark consumers found that more than 60% of respondents believe that vegan, vegetarian and plant-forward (vegetables-as-center-of-the-plate, with smaller portions of meat) options are important. The vast majority of those consumers also believe these options are better for their health, the environment and animals.

"As part of our broad and ongoing commitment to health, wellness and sustainability, we continue to work towards offering more plant-forward menu options and alternate protein sources to Aramark guests," said Dan Wainfan, who leads health & wellness for Aramark. "We are proud to work on culinary training and menu innovations which provide important health benefits to consumers, while minimizing our environmental impact."