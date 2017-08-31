Tostitos Limited-Edition NFL Packaging

Kicking off the 2017 season, Tostitos, the Official Chip and Dip of the NFL, is giving fans another way to help their team rack up wins in the form of lucky snacking.

Tostitos' new "Lucky Bags" include team-inspired packaging that celebrates official traditions of NFL teams. Giving a nod to rituals and lucky charms such as the Steelers' Terrible Towels or Seahawks' fans raising the 12 Flag, the Lucky Bags included their team's traditions right from the start. To ensure the bags come with maximum luck and authenticity, NFL stars including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, L.A. Rams lineman Aaron Donald and Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney all lent a hand in the lucky festivities.

The Tostitos' Lucky Bags program also includes:

• Digital content showcasing each team's game-day rituals. Content can be viewed by snapping the SnapChat code found on the back of the Tostitos Lucky Bags.

• Game-day rituals celebrated range from Denver Broncos fans and their Mile High Salute; the Green Bay Packers famous touchdown leap into the stands; Minnesota Vikings fans blowing the traditional Gjallarhorn; Arizona Cardinals fans sounding their Big Red Siren; and many more. Fans can visit Tostitos.com to see all the rituals.

"Creating unique experiences for football fans has been at the heart of our partnership with the NFL for decades," said Pat O'Toole, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "Fans can now have access to these limited-edition bags to share their team pride and give their team a little luck on game day."

Lucky Bags will be available regionally at retailers in team markets starting now. Fans can learn more at www.tostitos.com.