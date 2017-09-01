Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Bites, Puff-N-Twistz

Snyder of Berlin launched its next generation of snacks. The new items include the new Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Bites and the Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Twistz. The new Bites and Twistz join the extended family of Cheese Curls, Cheese Crunch, Cheese Puff-n-Corn, Cheese Popcorn and more.

Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Bites comes in two flavors: Salted Caramel and Three Pepper Cheese. Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Bites are gluten-free, have no artificial flavors and 0 grams of Trans fats. The Puff-N-Bites come in 6-ounce packages with an SRP of $2.50, and a 1.88-ounce size for an SRP of $0.99 cents.

Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Twistz are the newest “Puff-n” cheesy crafted creation, made up of tangled-up fun shapes. Puff-N-Twistz are baked with two kinds of real cheese that are specially blended and crafted for extra flavor. Snyder of Berlin HOT Puff-N-Twistz are made with the kick of Jalapeno, cayenne and chili spices, plus a dash of sour cream, all blended together with the signature flavor of Snyder of Berlin famous “Real” cheese.