Snacks & Appetizers

Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Bites, Puff-N-Twistz

Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Bites comes in two flavors: Salted Caramel and Three Pepper Cheese

September 1, 2017
KEYWORDS gluten-free
Reprints
No Comments

Snyder of Berlin launched its next generation of snacks. The new items include the new Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Bites and the Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Twistz. The new Bites and Twistz join the extended family of Cheese Curls, Cheese Crunch, Cheese Puff-n-Corn, Cheese Popcorn and more.

Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Bites comes in two flavors: Salted Caramel and Three Pepper Cheese. Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Bites are gluten-free, have no artificial flavors and 0 grams of Trans fats. The Puff-N-Bites come in 6-ounce packages with an SRP of $2.50, and a 1.88-ounce size for an SRP of $0.99 cents.

Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Twistz are the newest “Puff-n” cheesy crafted creation, made up of tangled-up fun shapes. Puff-N-Twistz are baked with two kinds of real cheese that are specially blended and crafted for extra flavor. Snyder of Berlin HOT Puff-N-Twistz are made with the kick of Jalapeno, cayenne and chili spices, plus a dash of sour cream, all blended together with the signature flavor of Snyder of Berlin famous “Real” cheese. 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.