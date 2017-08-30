Taiyo: Boost Energy, Manage Weight

Functional WGCP™ (Whole green coffee powder)—derived from raw coffee beans using a patented technology—improves both mental focus and concentration for up to six to eight hours, helps to reduce and stabilize blood glucose levels, and can act as an appetite suppressant. Compared with coffee extracts, WGCP™ powder contains caffeine and a wide variety of other valuable coffee bean components, such as chlorogenic acids, antioxidants, minerals and dietary fibers.

This natural raw coffee bean ingredient delivers sustained caffeine release, whereas caffeinated beverages such as coffee or energy drinks often provide a short-term peak of heightened alertness. Taiyo’s WGCP™ offers a continuous supply of caffeine for a period of six to eight hours—without the associated side-effects of jitters, a rapid heartbeat and the well-known “boom and bust” phenomenon. Conventional energy drinks have often been criticized for their immediate caffeine boost and subsequent period of fatigue.

Because of its sustained caffeine release, WGCP™ is suitable for “natural” and “gentle” energy products. And, as well as “concentration” or “endurance and performance” positionings, it also can be marketed as a weight management ingredient owing to its appetite suppressing effect.

Benefiting from excellent technological properties, manufacturers can incorporate WGCP™ in a variety of food formulations, such breakfast cereals, oatmeal, granola bars and drinks, and dietary supplements such as protein powders, shots or capsules.

Developed in collaboration with physicians, WGCP™’s efficacy has been demonstrated in clinical studies and, as the ingredient is vegan, free from gluten and non-GMO, it meets current consumer demands.

Taiyo processes the coffee beans using a patented technology to retain the raw material’s valuable components. WGCP™ is available as a powder from Robusta and Arabica beans, which differ in terms of their caffeine content. For products requiring a stronger effect, Taiyo also develops variants that are further fortified with caffeine.

About Taiyo GmbH:

Taiyo GmbH is a pioneer in the research and manufacture of functional ingredients for the food, beverage, medical food and pharmaceutical industry. Taiyo focuses on the development of innovative ingredients derived from natural sources to support health.

Since its foundation in 1946, Taiyo has established itself as a leader in the development and production of emulsifiers, stabilizers, egg and tea-based ingredients, and highly functional ingredients for the food and pharmaceutical industries. Today, Taiyo manufactures more than 2,000 food formulations, processed eggs, fruit preparations, flavorings, emulsifiers, stabilizers and functional ingredients at various manufacturing facilities around the world.

With its own “Research and Application Competence Centre (Taiyo RACE)”, Taiyo GmbH is able to create new and innovative formulations based on their most recent studies.

For further information on Taiyo and its functional ingredients, please visit www.taiyogmbh.com.