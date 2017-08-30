Advanced Food Systems: Versatile Flavor

Once associated only with chicken wings, the familiar buffalo flavor profile has become the feature flavor for many different foods in the US, ranging from pizza to meatballs to popcorn. At Advanced Food Systems (AFS), we’ve developed a consistent buffalo profile that since has been well integrated into our product lines of marinades, glazes, topical seasonings and chicken wing systems—for all application needs.

AFS’ buffalo marinades are specifically formulated for use with pork, beef, seafood and chicken. Each marinade is designed to deliver the conventional orange-colored, fermented pepper, vinegar and butter flavor associated with buffalo.

Available in our chicken wing marinade systems are the customary post-cook, hot sauce-added methodology or the newly developed dry ingredient buffalo wing system. These unique marinades offer superior yield, flavor and texture, while they reduce waste and processing costs. This makes the consumer’s eating experience better with great wings and less mess.

In addition to the marinades, AFS offers a versatile collection of topical buffalo seasonings that are great for use on snack foods, French fries, meat products and vegetables. Each seasoning system was designed to obtain the desired pick-up and cling for optimizing product flavor and value.

AFS’ line of glazes represents an adjunct line to these topical seasonings. They are applied to raw products which, upon cooking, provide a buffalo-glazed or sauced product.

Bring your question to AFS’ culinary and food science experts and let them assist in developing solutions to any food product challenges.

Visit http://www.afsnj.com for more details.

