Roha Acquires New Foods Industry S.p.A.

Roha, one of the world’s leading colour manufacturers has announced the acquisition of New Foods Industry S.p.A. near Verona in Italy, expert in dry ingredients for the food and beverage industries.

This is the 3rd acquisition for Roha in 2017, consolidating its position in the colour business with synergistic innovating ingredients.

Benefiting from its global footprint in industrial, R&D, procurement, and Sales (13 manufacturing sites and application centers on all continents), Roha ensures strong local customer proximity with more diversified product portfolio, bringing other organoleptic innovative solutions, and supporting its customers with strong application and technical support.

Founded in 1974, New Foods Industry is known across the globe for its wide range of high quality natural dehydrated ingredients answering challenges in most Food & Beverage applications, including natural enhancers, “garden fresh” aromatic herbs and vegetables among others. Similarly, the sweet and dehydrated ingredients include fruits pieces, fruit and vegetable juice powders and natural sweeteners.

GardenFresh® by NewFoods provides a natural range of ingredients produced through advanced drying technologies bringing superior quality products to its customers. The GardenFresh® products entail preserved freshness of dried vegetables and fruits while adding colour, flavour and nutritional value to the range. The Verona region where NewFoods is located is one of the most abundant and diverse agricultural areas in Europe, with close access to many key natural raw materials.

The merger of NewFoods with Roha is a coming together of similar business philosophies and complementary business segments. Speaking about the merger, MD-Roha Group, Mr. Brijesh Tibrewala said : “The acquisition of NewFoods, while bringing Roha into the segment of dehydrated natural ingredients gets the Group even closer to its customers with a complementary offer positioned around its colour original focus. Coupling ranges will allow Roha leverage abundant opportunities in natural market segments.”