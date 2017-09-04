Omya: Natural Solutions

Omya will use this year’s Food Ingredients Europe exhibition (Hall 8, Booth #P29) to highlight its versatile range of natural calcium carbonates. These can be used as fortification agents, white pigments, bulk providers, extrusion aids and anti-caking agents. Additional ingredients from the company’s extensive distribution portfolio enable holistic one-stop solutions for everything from savory products to nutraceuticals.

From food fortification to extrusion

Omya’s products, bundled together under the Calcipur® brand, have a very high elemental calcium content — approximately 40% — making them among the most concentrated sources of calcium on the market. As such, they are efficient fortification agents that can be used to enrich baby products, vegan drinks, bakery produce, snack bars and breakfast cereals. Depending on the dosage used, calcium-related claims can be included on pack.

Furthermore, Calcipur® acts as a white pigment and can replace titanium dioxide in applications such as chewing gum coatings. Chewing gum masses and icings for cakes and cookies also benefit from its bulking property. When it comes to icings, this allows manufacturers to reduce the icing sugar content (and hence the calorie count) in their brands.

In the production of extruded snacks, Calcipur® facilitates the formation and homogenous distribution of fine gas bubbles, influencing the extrudate’s expansion and texture. Plus, thanks to its refractive index, the ingredient has successfully been shown to significantly improve overall opacity and contribute to an appealing appearance in a multitude of products.

Effective anti-caking

Calcipur® also is an ideal anti-caking agent that keeps powders flowing freely—all to make processing and precise dosing much easier. Providing a range of coarse particles, Calcipur® improves both the flow and the bulk density of powders without dusting and offers faster flow rates than silicates. It also prevents lumping during processing, transportation and storage. The anti-caking offering from Omya is suitable for all powdered food products, including table salt and salt replacements, convenience goods such as packet soup, cocoa products, spice mixes, milk protein powders, and infant formulas.

Broad distribution portfolio

Omya will also be showing a wide range of specialty ingredients from its carefully selected portfolio, which includes flavor enhancers, natural food colors, antioxidants, sweeteners, preservatives, acidity regulators, filling agents and vitamins. The combination of its proprietary calcium carbonates and the ingredients from its distribution portfolio enable the company to develop holistic solutions that fit market trends and, therefore, current demands.

About Omya Group

Omya International AG is a leading global producer of calcium carbonates and a worldwide distributor of specialty additives, premium services and solutions. Founded in 1884 in Switzerland, Omya has a global presence extending to more than 175 locations in over 50 countries with 8,000 employees. Omya provides sustainable added value products and services from responsibly sourced materials to meet the needs of current and future generations. In the consumer goods sector, Omya offers innovative solutions based on high purity natural minerals and complementary ingredients complying with the most stringent regulatory and quality standards.

For further information, please visit: www.omya.com