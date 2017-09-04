Ingredion: Plating Agent

Ingredion Incorporated, a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, today unveiled in the U.S. and Canada N-ZORBIT™ 2144 plating agent, a high-capacity carrier that allows manufacturers to economically transform a wide variety of both oil- and water-soluble liquids into powdered ingredients.

The ingredient is a next generation plating agent with a unique, porous structure that increases the surface area exposed to liquids, facilitating absorption. Due to the non-gelatinized and unique granular structure of the ingredient, it can be used to carry high-flavor concentrations that flow freely through processing equipment and mix evenly into food and beverage recipes.

The unique structure and composition of N-ZORBIT 2144 plating agent contributes to an optimal particle size and low bulk density that can deliver a plating capacity as high as 40%. This means 100g of N-ZORBIT 2144 can plate up to 70g of liquid, delivering far more than traditional carriers such as maltodextrin.

“Creating today’s on-trend foods and beverages means using a wide assortment of spices, seasonings, flavors and actives,” says Donna Brooks, Ingredion’s director of global business development-Delivery Systems. “N-ZORBIT 2144 plating agent allows product developers and manufacturers to economically increase that variety, transforming a multitude of liquids into a powdered form.”

High plating capacity brings cost-in-use benefits while delivering the same amount of flavor with less use of carrier. N-ZORBIT 2144 plating agent can be used to deliver powdered versions of oil and water-based flavors and seasonings. It also adds thick honey, chocolate syrup and other viscous fluids to the range of ingredients that can be made into powders without the added expense of spray drying.

“With the launch of N-ZORBIT 2144 plating agent we are able to unlock new application opportunities for manufacturers,” adds Agnes Lapinska, senior marketing manager in the US and Canada. “Now, manufacturers can plate a wider range of actives at higher oil load levels, more cost effectively than traditional carriers.”

About N-ZORBIT™ 2144 plating agent

N-ZORBIT™ 2144 plating agent is a nature-based, non-GMO, high-performance carrier that allows manufacturers to transform oil- and water-soluble liquids into homogenous and flowable powders cost-effectively. Food scientists in Ingredion’s network of Idea Labs innovation centers developed the unique, porous structure of the high-performance carrier. In the US, it would label as food starch-modified and in Canada as modified corn starch.

To learn more about N-ZORBIT 2144 plating agent and other solutions developed at Ingredion’s Idea Labs™ innovation centers, call 1-800-713-0208 or visit us at www.ingredion.us/n-zorbit.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars. Visit Ingredion.com to learn more.

About Ingredion Idea Labs

Ingredion Idea Labs™ science-based problem solving fosters ideas, innovations and solutions to help customers differentiate their products, optimize costs and get to market faster with greater success and profitability. Our network of 27 labs invites spirited collaboration through consumer insights, applied research, applications know-how and process technology. Visit ingredionidealabs.com.