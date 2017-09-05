Favorite Products: July 2017

This month’s Favorite Product Poll was a no-doubter.

Prepared Foods readers selected Enjoy Life Foods Baked Chewy Bars as their favorite new product launched in July of 2017. Readers sent 50% of the vote in the direction of the Enjoy Life Foods product, which represents the most votes any single product has received in any poll this year.

DiGiorno Crispy Pan Pizza finished in a distant second place with 20% of the vote.

Enjoy Life Foods Baked Chewy Bars are made with simple ingredients, featuring real inclusions and a proprietary Pure Life Balanced Dry Blend™.

