Bottled Peet's Cold Brew

Peet's Coffee®, The Original Craft Coffee™, announced the addition of The Black Tie and Baridi Black™ + Cacao to its existing, bestselling, bottled cold brew beverages currently sold in California. The two fresh flavors round out an existing product line of four bottled beverages distributed by Coldcraft, the company's dedicated business unit for crafted, bottled beverages including cold brew coffee.

Peet's Coffee: Coming in Cold with Fresh Flavors

Following a successful expansion of bottled cold brew throughout California and the launch of the non-dairy offering of Almond Milk in April 2017, the brand will now leverage Coldcraft to unveil fresh flavors.

Peets Cold Brew now boasts six refreshing and delicious offerings: