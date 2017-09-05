Bottled Peet's Cold Brew
Peet's Coffee®, The Original Craft Coffee™, announced the addition of The Black Tie and Baridi Black™ + Cacao to its existing, bestselling, bottled cold brew beverages currently sold in California. The two fresh flavors round out an existing product line of four bottled beverages distributed by Coldcraft, the company's dedicated business unit for crafted, bottled beverages including cold brew coffee.
Peet's Coffee: Coming in Cold with Fresh Flavors
Following a successful expansion of bottled cold brew throughout California and the launch of the non-dairy offering of Almond Milk in April 2017, the brand will now leverage Coldcraft to unveil fresh flavors.
Peets Cold Brew now boasts six refreshing and delicious offerings:
- NEW! The Black Tie — A nod to the Vietnamese inspired cold brew beverage originally made famous at coffeebars, this features hero Baridi Black, sweetened condensed milk, chicory, pure cane sugar, and a touch of cream in a 10.5 fluid ounce bottle.
- NEW! Baridi Black + Cacao — Signature Baridi Black coffee with Guittard Cacao nibs, cold brewed together with a touch of pure cane sugar to create a refreshing, slightly sweet dairy-free treat in a 10.5 fluid ounce glass bottle.
- Baridi Black Cold Brew — the purest expression of cold brew from Peet's Coffee, served straight up in a 10.5 fluid ounce glass bottle.
- Almond Milk Cold Brew — Baridi Black with smooth almond milk and pure cane sugar, in a 10.5 fluid ounce bottle.
- Coffee au Lait Cold Brew — a coffee-forward pairing of Baridi Black with fresh milk and pure cane sugar, in a 10.5 fluid ounce bottle.
- Dark Chocolate Cold Brew — Baridi Black made even more delicious, also with fresh milk, and rich Guittard cocoa, in a 10.5 fluid ounce bottle.
