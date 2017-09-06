Organic Wine in Aluminum Cans

Winesellers, Ltd. introduced two varietals of Tiamo organic wines in a can. For picnics, barbecues, camping and more, consumers can sip organic white and rose wines from the Italian producer, available as individual cans or packs of four.

Tiamo is an innovative and modern brand produced sustainably from organic grapes, a match for the canned wine format that promotes common sustainable attributes, like lightweight packaging and efficiency in recycling," explains Todd Nelson, marketing and communication manager for Winesellers. "Tiamo organic White and Rose are ideal for this application and entry into the emerging canned wine category."

The white and rose varietals featured in the initial can launch are both certified organic from top grape growers in their respective regions. The white wine is produced from organic Sicilian Grillo, with bright crispness and fresh fruit flavors of apricots and peaches. The rose is made from organic Montepulciano grown in the Abruzzo region, with a fresh bouquet of wild strawberries and floral accents, and a dry and crisp palate.

Tiamo, a partnership between Winesellers Ltd. and Master Wines, is an innovative brand geared toward modern wine consumers and trend-setting retailers and restaurants. Tiamo also produces 20-liter kegs of select varietals for on-premise wine on tap.

Tiamo White and Rose are available in 375ml cans in four packs. Retailers can also choose to sell individual cans.