The Greek Gods Seriously Indulgent Yogurts

The Greek Gods, a The Hain Celestial Group brand, Lake Success, N.Y., launched a line called Seriously Indulgent that features a custard-like yogurt made with whole-milk and cream. The yogurt features fruit on the bottom and comes in four flavors: lemon, marionberry, raspberry ginger and tart cherry.

The lemon variety contains 290 calories, 15 grams of fat, 28 grams of sugar (22 are added), and 10 grams of protein per 5.3-ounce serving.

The yogurt retails for $1.89 per 5.3-ounce cup and can be found in various stores nationwide, including Walmart and select divisions of Albertsons and Safeway.