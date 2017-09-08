Zola released Organic Hydrating Energy Drinks with sparkling coconut water. The new line is the next evolution in the brand’s commitment to plant-powered hydration, it says.

Zola’s new Organic Hydrating Energy Drinks blend sparkling coconut water with plant-powered ingredients, like potassium to hydrate, and energy from green coffee and green tea extracts. The natural energy drinks are USDA Certified Organic and available in four flavors: Açaí Berry, Match Green Tea, Pineapple Coconut and Dragon Fruit.

Each 12-ounce can contains 120 mg of caffeine, the equivalent of two shots of espresso, and 230-240 mg of potassium. Zola Organic Hydrating Energy Drinks have a suggested retail price of $2.49 a can nationwide.