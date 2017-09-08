Zola Organic Hydrating Energy Drinks
Each 12-ounce can contains 120 mg of caffeine, the equivalent of two shots of espresso
Zola released Organic Hydrating Energy Drinks with sparkling coconut water. The new line is the next evolution in the brand’s commitment to plant-powered hydration, it says.
Zola’s new Organic Hydrating Energy Drinks blend sparkling coconut water with plant-powered ingredients, like potassium to hydrate, and energy from green coffee and green tea extracts. The natural energy drinks are USDA Certified Organic and available in four flavors: Açaí Berry, Match Green Tea, Pineapple Coconut and Dragon Fruit.
Each 12-ounce can contains 120 mg of caffeine, the equivalent of two shots of espresso, and 230-240 mg of potassium. Zola Organic Hydrating Energy Drinks have a suggested retail price of $2.49 a can nationwide.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.