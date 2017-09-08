Infusions Coffee Line

Eight O’Clock® Coffee, a premium coffee brand with over a 150 year legacy, released three new varieties to its recently launched Infusions line. Eight O’Clock Coffee Infusions are thoughtfully crafted coffees made with 100% Arabica beans and blended with additional ingredients to deliver an enhanced coffee drinking experience for consumers and to drive incremental sales in the coffee aisle.

SUPER SPICE is a medium roast blended with turmeric and cinnamon – a balanced, smooth, mild spiced blend to awaken the senses. ACAI GLOW, also a medium roast, features acai berry for a rich, fruity, vibrant coffee experience. And B6 Metabolism is dark roasted and crafted to help support normal energy yielding metabolism with a fruit and herbal blend rich in vitamin B6.

These new Eight O’Clock coffees join ALERT and RELAX, released last fall, to round out the Infusions line with five varieties. ALERT is blended with guarana and caffeine for an extra kick of caffeine, and RELAX is a decaf brew gently blended with cuts of chamomile and lavender – perfect for a calm moment.

Eight O’Clock Coffee Infusions are available nationwide in 10-ounce bags.