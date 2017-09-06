Steviva: Ready to Go!

Steviva Ingredients will use Supply Side West, Booth #C130, to showcase its new HiPro® Ice Cream Dry Mix, a very timely new product introduction for the dairy industry. The Supply Side West exhibition will be September 27-28, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

HiPro® is timely because the low-sugar, high-protein ice cream category is blowing up. With the exponential success of better-for-you ice cream brands such as Halo Top, which has seen a whopping 2,500% increase in sales in 2016, the sub-category has come to life.

“Manufacturers we’ve spoken with say their biggest challenge is coming up with a recipe that yields the desired nutritionals, yet still tastes excellent and also has the right mouthfeel and creamy texture of traditional ice cream,” says Thom King, president and CEO of Steviva Ingredients. “So we created a low-sugar, high-protein dry mix that gives dairy producers a plug-in solution to take the guesswork out of creating a superior product with fewer than 80 calories per serving.”

HiPro® Ice Cream Dry Mix is a proprietary blend of PuRefine MonkSweet® monk fruit extract, ErySweet® +100 stevia and erythritol blend, milk protein concentrates and natural gums and stabilizers. HiPro® helps manufacturers to create a “home style” ice cream with a short ingredient list that yields an impressive five grams of protein and just 8.3g of carbs per serving.

“Ultimately, consumers make purchasing decisions with their taste buds,” King says. “In addition to its low-calorie, high-protein positioning, HiPro Ice Cream Dry Mix truly delivers on taste and texture. It’s the ‘cleanest’ ice cream I’ve ever had.”

As with all Steviva Ingredients’ sweetening system solutions, HiPro Ice Cream Dry Mix is GMO-free, allergen-free and kosher-certified.

HiPro Ice Cream Dry Mix is available in 25kg, poly-lined boxes and makes more than 1,000 pints of finished ice cream.

For more information and samples, please contact sales@steviva.com, call 310-455-9876 or visit www.stevivaingredients.com.

About Steviva Ingredients

Steviva Ingredients Inc. is a global ingredient supplier with a focus on all-natural, high-intensity sweeteners and custom sweetening solutions for manufacturers. Steviva Ingredients sweeteners and bulk ingredients are kosher and free of GMOs, soy, corn, allergens, pesticides and petrochemicals.

More information is available at www.stevivaingredients.com. Readers also may contact Thom King by calling 310.455.9876 or emailing at thom.king@steviva.com.