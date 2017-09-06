Online Organic Grains

Organic Grains, LLC, a healthy, grain-centric food start-up, launched Organicgrains.com. Every product on its site is organic, making them a one-stop-shop for grains and flours. Organicgrains.com boasts one of the largest catalogs of organic grains on the web and offers products ranging from 1 lb. to 5 lbs. in size. The site also includes a myriad of recipes.

"We are committed to providing healthy, organic grains and organic flours to our customers. Grains are the unsung heroes of the past and of the future, and we want to get their story out there. Most people aren't familiar with all the grains that have been staples around the world for millennia, many of which are high in protein, fiber and even omega 3s. It's time all those grains were brought together in one place." — Tim Devey, Director of Organic Grains.

Traditional flour bought in grocery stores has typically been sitting on shelves for months, sometimes up to a year, before it reaches a consumer. Organic Grains' flours are custom milled-to-order and delivered within days. Because of this process, Organic Grains produces some of the freshest organic flours.

Organic Grains is committed to making organics affordable. Shipping is a flat rate of $4.99. Whether you order one bag of grain or fifty bags, it is still $4.99 shipping anywhere in the contiguous USA.