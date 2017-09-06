Popsicle-Tarts

The makers of Pop-Tarts are encouraging consumers to insert a popsicle stick into Pop-Tarts and freeze them for a new sweet treat.

By inserting a popsicle stick and dropping the thermometer a few dozen degrees, consumers can create a new taste sensation.

The company tested six varieties that may work best as frozen varieties.

Favorite Frosty Flavors:

- Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae to Not-Very-Hot Fudge Sundae

- Frosted Chocolate Fudge to Chilly Chocolate Fudge

- Frosted Cookies & Crème to C-C-C-Cookies & C-C-C-Crème

- Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon to Frosted Brrrown Sugar Cinnamon

- Frosted Strawberry to Frosty Strawberry

- Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough to Cool Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough