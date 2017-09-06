Popsicle-Tarts
Frozen Pop-Tarts offer an end-of-summer sweet treat
The makers of Pop-Tarts are encouraging consumers to insert a popsicle stick into Pop-Tarts and freeze them for a new sweet treat.
By inserting a popsicle stick and dropping the thermometer a few dozen degrees, consumers can create a new taste sensation.
The company tested six varieties that may work best as frozen varieties.
Favorite Frosty Flavors:
- Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae to Not-Very-Hot Fudge Sundae
- Frosted Chocolate Fudge to Chilly Chocolate Fudge
- Frosted Cookies & Crème to C-C-C-Cookies & C-C-C-Crème
- Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon to Frosted Brrrown Sugar Cinnamon
- Frosted Strawberry to Frosty Strawberry
- Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough to Cool Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
