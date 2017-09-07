Foodservice

Taco Bell Naked Egg Taco

Complete with a fried egg shell, the reimagined breakfast taco is now available

September 7, 2017
Taco Bell's Naked Egg Taco is available on menus nationwide after a series of "Bell & Breakfast" brunch-eqsue events across the country that gave fans a sneak peek at the brand's latest breakfast innovation. Re-envisioning breakfast by delivering all breakfast flavors in every bite, the Naked Egg Taco features a fried egg stuffed with seasoned potatoes, bacon or sausage, cheddar and nacho cheese sauce.

The Naked Egg Taco is available for a limited time a la carte for $1.99 or in a breakfast combo that includes a coffee or medium drink and 2 Cinnabon Delights© or a hash brown for $3.99.

The brand gave fans exclusive access to preview the menu item by reserving a spot on OpenTable for events in Laguna Beach, CA and Chicago. 

