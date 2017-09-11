Good Food Made Simple Burritos

Good Food Made Simple has been revamping the freezer aisle for years by providing clean breakfast, lunch and dinner options for busy people on the run. The company introduced nine new products, including four new USDA Organic burritos, three vegetarian breakfast burritos and two breakfast enchiladas bowls, all made with wholesome ingredients and crafted by a professional chef.



In recent years there has been a growing demand for organic frozen food, especially from on-the-go millennials, who want an easy meal, but also something they can feel good about eating. All four new USDA Organic burritos have at least 11 grams of protein and will be available exclusively at Sprouts through 2017 in four flavors - Two are breakfast (Organic Jalapeño Veggie; Organic Spinach and Cheddar) and two are entree (Organic Cilantro Lime Chicken; Organic Black Bean and Veggie). Good Food Made Simple is expanding the amount of organic ingredients in the line, which is why its burritos are made with organic ingredients and their breakfast burritos will be full of organic vegetables by next summer.



The three new vegetarian breakfast burritos are inspired by global flavors and are protein packed with cage-free eggs, egg whites or plant-based proteins and organic vegetables. With 11-15 grams of protein per serving and launching nationally at Target, these delicious options will come in the following flavors - Sriracha Scramble Breakfast Burrito, Himalayan Breakfast Burrito, and Greek Breakfast Burrito.



Not only is Good Food Made Simple launching new handheld options, but two new breakfast enchiladas will be available this fall at Target as well. Consumers already love Good Food Made Simple’s traditional egg and potatoes bowls, but their in-house chef wanted to make popular Sunday brunch dishes something that can be enjoyed every day of the week, too. Made with organic veggies, Huevos Rancheros Breakfast Enchiladas have 13 grams of protein and the Chipotle and Poblano Breakfast Enchiladas have 10 grams of protein.