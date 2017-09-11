Sonic Iced Coffee Twists

SONIC® Drive-In added to its classic Iced Coffee lineup with the all new Iced Coffee Twists™, featuring flavor “twists” of Chocolate or Caramel. The extra swirl gives an additional dimension of irresistible flavor to SONIC’s Iced Coffees which continues to grow the customizable drink menu.



SONIC’s Iced Coffee Twists take the full flavor of cold and creamy tastes to a whole new level. Made exclusively with Green Mountain Coffee® 100% Arabica beans, the added flavor twist offers rich sweetness for an extra flavor boost. Guests can choose from four indulgent flavors: Praline Pecan Chocolate Twist, French Vanilla Caramel Twist, French Vanilla Chocolate Twist and Double Chocolate Twist.

