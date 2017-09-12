Pacific Foods Cashew Non-Dairy

Plant-based beverage pioneer Pacific Foods added Cashew Non-Dairy to its existing seven varieties of shelf-stable dairy alternatives. Made with Organic and Fair Trade Certified™ cashews, the four flavors stand out as some of the only ethically sourced cashew products on the market.



Increased awareness of the nutritional benefits of nuts and adoption of plant-based diets are driving demand for cashews and related products, yet very few companies consider the often harsh realities of farming and processing. Pacific sources cashews only from suppliers that follow rigorous social, environmental and economic standards that guarantee safe, healthy working conditions, a cause that matters to 61% of Americans.

Cashew Non-Dairy Beverage has only 50-70 calories per serving depending on flavor. Its mild and creamy taste closely resembles low-fat dairy milk, making it highly drinkable and recipe ready. Cashew Non-Dairy blends easily in dairy-free baking and cooking applications; it’s perfect for rich and creamy mashed potatoes, savory sauces, tender muffins and much more. Pacific’s downloadable Non-Dairy Made Easy Guide offers helpful usage tips and suggestions.



Cashew Non-Dairy Beverages are available in four carrageenan-free flavors – Original, Original Unsweetened, Vanilla and Vanilla Unsweetened – joining Pacific’s extensive line up of non-dairy beverages which includes: Almond, Hemp, Coconut, Hazelnut, Soy, Rice and Oat. All of the new Cashew beverages are gluten-free, soy-free, vegan and packaged in convenient, BPA-free, shelf-stable cartons. The new line hits shelves at natural food stores and conventional grocers nationwide this fall at a suggested retail price of $3.99 - $4.99 for 32 ounces.