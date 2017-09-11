Bambinos Baby Food Opens Manufacturing Plant

Bambinos Baby Food, a company providing clinically tested all kosher and organic meals with no preservatives or additives, opens its brand-new manufacturing facility in Anchorage, Alaska. Located at 2819 Spenard Road, the 3000 square feet facility employs 200 people including fishermen and farmers.

Special guests in attendance at the ribbon-cutting and grand opening event include Governor William Walker and the First Lady of Alaska Donna Walker, Congressman Don Young, Senators Lisa Murkowski and Don Sullivan and 400 current and new customers (guests).

"Bambinos is about nurturing from the very beginning and all the way through life, with healthy, natural, and delicious food," says Zoi Maroudas, founder and CEO of Bambinos Baby Food. "Families that visit the manufacturing facility will have the chance to watch production process through a designated glass viewing platform."

Bambinos Baby Food is known for its peanut allergy prevention cookie. The Peanut Mani cookie, has the exact daily amount of natural peanut protein to help desensitize infants from ever developing the peanut allergy and has the success rate of 85%.

Maroudas also says, "We are not just another manufacturing company, we are a significant extension of every family."